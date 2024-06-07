Coach Steve Barker said Stellenbosch FC will only consider an offer from an overseas club for midfielder Jayden Adams

The Bafana star has been heavily linked to PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and as a result, Stellies have placed a heavy price tag on the star

Local football fans took to social media to advise Adams that it would be best for his career to avoid a transfer to Sundowns

Coach Steve Barker said Jayden Adams will only leave Stellenbsoch FC for an overseas club amid interest from PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barker said he would not stand in Adams' way if he wanted to leave Stellies for an overseas club, and they have shown an interest in Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.

Steve Barker says Stellenbosch FC cannot be selfish

Speaking to FARPost, Barker said it would not make sense for Adams, who is worth R40 million, to join Sundowns.

Barker said:

"If they get better opportunities to play at a higher level, we need to let them go. We can't be selfish and want to keep players that have the talent to play in Europe to stay."

Fans say Adams must stay at Stellies

Local football fans took to social media to say Adams should stay far away from Sundowns as they believe it will damage his career.

Midolands Dapper Lacoste says Adams must stay at Stellies:

"He will waste his talent there [Sundowns] and become frustrated. He will play three games in 2 months, like Mbule and Mendieta. Sundowns are just a bunch of greedy people."

Oupa Lucas says Stellies is best for Adams:

"The way you play at Stellenbosch is what suits you."

Bokang Kgasi says Sundowns will open doors for Adams:

"If I were Adams, I would consider a Sundowns move primarily because of Club World Cup."

Thapelo Teddy Mokoena says teams want to break Stellies:

"He won't play; they just want to destroy Stellies."

BRolly Luthando said Adams belongs at Stellies:

"True, he must stay at Stellies."

