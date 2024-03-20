The South African Football Association (SAFA) retracted the letter that banned Ria

The letter read out by Leslie Sedibe stated that the SAFA regretted serving Ria with the ban from football activities

Many football fanatics and netizens reacted to the news of Ledwaba's ban being drawn back

SAFA has retracted their letter banning Ria Ledwaba. Image: @rialedwabafoundation

CEO of Gree Products SA, Ria Ledwaba, has made headlines on social media regarding the update about the letter from SAFA about her ban.

SAFA makes U-Turn on Ria Ledwaba’s ‘persona non grata’ status

Things took a drastic and surprising turn as SAFA drew back Ria's ban from all football activities. Recently, Ledwaba's attorney, Leslie Sedibe, addressed the matter of SAFA making a U-turn on her 'persona non grata' status.

Sedibe read out a letter that was addressed to Ledwaba stating their regret:

"After careful consideration and thorough review of recent events, the SAFA National Executive Committee has decided that you are to be declared ‘persona non grata’ within our organisation. In other words, you’re disqualified from all and every football and football-related activity under the jurisdiction of SAFA.

"When this decision was taken by SAFA, Mme Ria Ledwaba would tell you that those people who took this wrong decision against her were biased and that taking in the decision was procedurally unfair to do so, as SAFA failed to comply with its own rules.”

SA reacts to the withdrawal

After Newzroom Africa shared the news on their social media pages, many fans reacted to it:

@General_Sport7 wrote:

"I was wondering which @SAFA_net was that, because chickens out normally!"

@Bops_Peedee said:

"Danny Jordaan himself is persona non-grata..he must step-down as SAFA President."

@Mademza_ responded:

"I think this decision has something to do with that raid on SAFA offices by the Hawks."

@katekakay commented:

"She must be the next president, she has done so much for football on administration and development."

@Maldaka mentioned:

"SAFA is run by nyaope boys, I swear."

@jobsmokoena tweeted:

"She has dirt on him and was threatening to spill the beans."

