Former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani has defended claims by local fans that he is against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Hlungwani, a current TV analyst, was criticised by the Amakhosi faithful after he agreed that the club was rightfully denied a penalty against Stellenbosch FC on Friday, 7 February 2025

Local fans reacted on social media to openly criticise Hlungwani, saying the referee is against Chiefs and should be taken off television

Current TV analyst and former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani defended claims from local fans that he is against Kaizer Chiefs.

Hlungwani was openly criticised after he defended the decision not to award Chiefs a penalty during their 1-0 PSL victory over Stellenbosch FC on Friday, 7 February 2025.

Former PSL and FIFA referee Victor Hlungwani said he is not against Kaizer Chiefs, despite fan's claims stating otherwise. Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images and orlandopirates/Twitter.

The former PSL referee was also criticised by fans after he agreed with the decision to award Orlando Pirates a late penalty in the Soweto derby, which led to a Chiefs defeat.

Victor Hlungwani respond to being biased against Kaizer Chiefs

Hlungwani is criticised in the tweet below:

According to Isolezwe, Hlungwani said the decision not to award Glody Lilepo a penalty was the right one and gave examples of when he defended Chiefs in the past.

Hlungwani said:

“I see a lot of people saying I hate Chiefs, but I have no reason to do that. If I hate Chiefs why did I give a penalty in 2021 against Orlando Pirates when Olisa Ndah caught Khama Billiat in the box at the last minute? If I hate Chiefs, then why did I fight for them when Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said they win with penalties and the team they play against always gets red cards? In my opinion, the Chiefs player [Lilepo] was expecting to be tackled and then went down."

Hlungwani's analysis on Chiefs penalty appeal against Stellenbosch is in the tweet below:

Hlungwani has a history with Chiefs

In October 2024, Hlungwani said Chiefs were robbed of a penalty against SuperSport United while he also defended the call to award a spot-kick during Amakhosi’s Nedbank last 16 victory.

As an analyst on the SABC show SoccerZone, Hlungwani is often called upon to elaborate on decisions in several PSL matches where he provides analysis on referee calls.

Hlungwani started officiating in 2002 and was the PSL referee of the season in the 2011/2012 season and also took charge of international matches before retiring in 2022.

Amakhosi fans are upset Glody Lilepo was not awarded a penalty against Stellenbosch FC. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Amakhosi fans are against Hlungwani

Chiefs fans reacted angrily on social media, saying Hlungwani is biased against the Soweto giants, while national sports minister Gayton McKenzie has called for VAR technology.

JoyLethabo8 is not a fan:

“Victor Hlungwani is extorting money from SABC.”

NaArthur criticised Hlungwani:

“SoccerZone is a waste of time, SABC must get another show or get another former refer not Victor Hlungwani.”

Stuja85 made a plea:

“Remove Victor Hlungwani as VAR Analyst from SABC. Sign the Petition!”

Chris80109155 is frustrated:

“Kaizer Chiefs is getting a raw deal from referees. They are trigger-happy when it comes to Chiefs players. This behaviour is perpetuated by the destruction tool, Victor Hlungwani. Chiefs will always play against 14 players. Inside and outside.”

Ace_With_Wingz does not like Hlungwani:

“Victor Hlungwani is a clown.”

