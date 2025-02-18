Royal AM attacker Mfundo Thikazi has emerged as a R9 million target for Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL clubs

Chiefs have previously been interested in the 25-year-old and could take advantage of the financial complications at Royal AM, who have been suspended from matches

Amakhosi fans reacted on social media to back the move, saying Thikazi is the type of player Chiefs need while others feel he is not good enough

Kaizer Chiefs could take advantage of the financial turmoil at Royal AM to sign R9 million-rated attacker Mfudo Thikazi.

Thikazi has scored 14 goals for Royal AM since 2022 and could make a move to Chiefs as the PSL’s bottom club faces an uncertain future.

Chiefs want more firepower in their squad ahead of next season after already adding attackers Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris during the January transfer window.

Kaizer Chiefs could take advantage of Royal AM’s struggles

Chiefs are interested in Thikzai, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Chiefs, the club have been interested in Thikazi and has been boosted by the financial struggles at Royal AM.

The source said:

“Chiefs have been interested in the player [Thikazi] for some time and the situation at Royal AM could make things easier for the club to possibly strike a deal. Chiefs believe he is the type of player who can fit in well at the club and things are looking good for him to join sooner rather than later, but of course there are a lot of things going on right now that need to be sorted first.”

Other PSL clubs are also interested in Thikazi, according to the tweet below:

Thikazi faces an uncertain future at Royal AM

Royal AM has been suspended from action, with their last match coming in December 2024 as SARS investigates club boss Shauwn Mkhize over a R40 million tax debt.

The situation has worsened for the club after losing an appeal to lift the ban, while they face PSL expulsion and a forced sale to recover the debt.

Royal AM are bottom of the PSL log and could recoup some of their debt with the R9 million sale of Thikazi to Chiefs, who could join the Soweto side in the 2025/2026 season.

Fans back Chiefs’ interest in Thikazi

Amakhosi supporters reacted on social media to back the move for Thikazi, while others felt the player was not good enough to play for Nasreddine Nabi’s side.

Lelo Lendaman Tabata backs the move:

“This is one player I wish Kaizer Chiefs could sign this one knows football he could give us the width that we need on the wing.”

Kholekile Dilata wants another PSL star:

“Not good enough. We need Moremi from AmaZulu.”

David Motsumi Dave says Chiefs don’t need Thikazi:

“Not good enough for Chiefs. So many wingers at Chiefs.”

Ishmael Ishmael is a fan:

“Good player indeed. He will fit well at Kaizer Chiefs, we are waiting for you boi.”

Tsholohelo Johannes is excited:

“Come to Chiefs boy. We want good players. Khosi 4 life!”

