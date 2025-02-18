Zamalek SC made a formal offer for Relebohile Mofokeng in the final week of the Egyptian Premier League transfer window

Orlando Pirates have emphasized their intention to keep Mofokeng in their squad, as they see him as a key player

Mofokeng's performances at Orlando Pirates have attracted significant attention, with Zamalek

Orlando Pirates have firmly turned down a R25.8 million offer from Egyptian football giants Zamalek SC for their young star, Relebohile Mofokeng.

This rejection comes as Zamalek sought to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season, targeting the 20-year-old who has been making waves in South African football.

Relebohile Mofokeng during match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 9, 202. Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Despite the lucrative offer, Pirates are resolute in keeping Mofokeng, viewing him as a key asset for their pursuit of both domestic and continental success.

Zamalek SC’s pursuit of Mofokeng highlights their intention to bolster their squad as they prepare for the upcoming challenges in the Egyptian Premier League and CAF Champions League.

The club was particularly drawn to Mofokeng's versatility and playmaking ability, which they felt would enhance their title prospects.

However, Pirates were not open to losing the talented midfielder midway through the season, with the bid ultimately rejected.

Orlando Pirates' Firm Position

Orlando Pirates have expressed their firm stance in retaining Mofokeng, stressing his critical role in the team’s aspirations for the Betway Premiership title and success in the CAF Champions League.

The club's management is reportedly valuing the player at R37 million, reflecting their belief in his exceptional potential and the importance of his contributions for the remainder of the season.

Relebohile Mofokeng (PSL) South African Premier Division football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on March 9, 2024,Image Credit, Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mofokeng’s Impressive Performances

Mofokeng’s rise as a standout performer has made him one of the most exciting young talents in South African football. This season, he has contributed significantly to Pirates’ success with a tally of eight goals and eleven assists across all competitions.

His ability to influence games from various positions on the field has attracted attention from top clubs both within Africa and internationally. Pirates are keen to continue developing Mofokeng as they push for silverware this season.

Fans are divided on X

@dj stago

Zamalek SC was going to be a downgrade

@Mahlobo mo

Pirates is not good for South African football. Imagine how much Mofokeng was going to be paid and how much are his chances of going to bigger leagues

@Apostle Crypto

Orlando pirates is a small club they depend on a 20 year old kid individual brilliance Relebohile should push to gt out at the end of the season He should be playing in the club world cup Move to sundowns and reach your potential and visibility professional football career!

@Mabudda lo

Why Zamalek don't approach abo Mdu Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Pirates have a right to say yes or no since players are contracted to Orlando Pirates. Sundowns supporters keeps on laughing at Pirates for not winning the league and same supporters wants Pirates to release players.

