French rugby star Uini Antonio was forced to retire from the sport he loved after suffering a major health setback. Reports on Wednesday, 28 January 2026, indicated that the 35-year-old remains under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit following a heart attack.

Steven Kitshoff during the Castle Lager Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia at DHL Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Image: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Rugby is a physically demanding sport that can take a huge toll on players. Several top stars in the past have had to call time on their careers due to serious health issues or life-threatening injuries. The Springboks have not been spared from this reality, with a number of South African players forced to retire in recent years. Tragically, some have even lost their lives because of underlying health conditions they suffered during their playing days.

Springbok players retiring due to injuries

In February 2025, veteran loosehead prop and double Rugby World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff announced his retirement at age 33 after suffering a serious neck injury during a Currie Cup match. Following stabilising surgery and lengthy rehabilitation, medical specialists advised that continuing to play would carry a high risk of further harm due to limited neck mobility. Kitshoff ended his career with 83 Springbok Test caps and two World Cup titles, prioritising his long-term health over extending his playing days.

Former Bok winger Raymond Rhule, who earned seven Test caps in 2017, was also forced to retire in 2025 at age 32. Persistent problems with a ruptured Achilles tendon prevented him from returning to full fitness, and after almost two years out of action, he ultimately stepped away on medical grounds.

Cornal Hendricks of South Africa Select XV during the match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Image: Harry Murphy

Source: Getty Images

Springbok and sevens standout Cornal Hendricks was diagnosed with a serious heart condition in 2016 while preparing to join the Stormers and Toulon. This halted major contracts and derailed his playing path. Although he made a remarkable comeback in 2019 and continued his career, that early period marked a forced retirement in his mid-20s. Hendricks ultimately retired in 2024 and tragically passed away in May 2025 at the age of 37.

Historical Springboks impacted by health and injuries

Fly-half Piet Visagie, a key Springbok scorer in the late 1960s and early 1970s, saw his career end at age 28 after breaking his leg in a club game. The injury prevented him from playing further despite his Test accomplishments, including a series against Australia where he scored a world-record 41 points.

Utility back Werner Greeff earned 12 Test caps for the Springboks but had his professional career cut short in January 2007 due to a career-ending neck injury, following a series of earlier setbacks including a broken hand, shoulder, and knee issues.

