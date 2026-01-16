Swiss snowboard legend Ueli Kestenholz, 50, dies after being caught in an avalanche in the Lötschental valley

Olympic bronze medallist and two-time X Games champion, remembered for his pioneering contributions to snowboarding and extreme sports

Kestenholz’s adventurous spirit was celebrated online, with fans and friends paying tribute to his passion for mountain sports and outdoor adventure

Swiss snowboarding pioneer Ueli Kestenholz, an Olympic medallist and former X Games champion, has died following an avalanche in the Valais region. He was 50. The Swiss ski federation confirmed his death on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.

RIESENSLALOM MAENNER SIEGEREHRUNG; SILBER Thomas PRUGGER (ITA) - GOLD Ross REBAGLIATI (CAN) - BRONZE Ueli KESTENHOLZ/CZ. Iamge: Mark Sandten/Bongarts

Source: Getty Images

Kestenholz made history at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, claiming bronze in the inaugural snowboard giant slalom event. The race became one of the talking points of the Games after Canadian winner Ross Rebagliati briefly lost his medal due to a drug test dispute before ultimately having it reinstated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Swiss athlete went on to compete at two more Olympics and later enjoyed success on the extreme sports circuit, becoming a two-time snowboardcross champion at the Winter X Games.

Avalanche in Valais claims life sports veteran

According to authorities in the Valais canton, the avalanche struck on Sunday while Kestenholz was out snowboarding in the Lötschental valley with a companion who was skiing. The slide occurred at roughly 2,400 metres above sea level for reasons unknown.

See the post below:

Kestenholz was buried by snow before being located and assisted by his friend. He was later airlifted to hospital, first in Visp and then in Sion, near Crans-Montana, but could not be saved. Swiss newspaper Berner Zeitung identified him as the victim on Tuesday.

Surf champion Ueli Kestenholz attends the 'Nuit de La Glisse 2013' At Le Grand Rex on December 6, 2013, in Paris, France. Image: Foc Kan/WireImage)

Source: Getty Images

Tributes for Olympic medallist

Even after retiring from elite competition, Kestenholz remained deeply embedded in outdoor culture and extreme sports. His recent social media posts showed him paragliding and landing on frozen lakes in the Engadin valley near St. Moritz.

“To enjoy those rare moments when nature’s wonders align, you need to be ready to drop everything and go,” he wrote in one of his last posts, capturing the passion that defined much of his life.

Swiss-Ski President Peter Barandun led the tributes:

"We extend our deepest condolences to Ueli’s family and loved ones."

"After retiring from competitive sports in 2006, he remained a professional outdoor athlete - right up to his last breath.

"He was a freerider, speedrider, paraglider pilot, kitesurfer, skydiver, surfer, wingfoiler, mountain biker - a true crossover athlete.”

This tragic loss comes shortly after India mourned one of its most celebrated hockey players. Manuel Frederick, the former goalkeeper, passed away at 78 on Friday, October 31, 2025, in Bengaluru. Frederick’s death came just days after the passing of other sporting greats, including golf legend Frank Wharton and cricket icon Harold “Dickie” Bird, who died at 92.

Young rugby star dies

Briefly News previously reported that a 16-year-old rugby player was discovered dead in a canal following a final, emotional exchange with his mother and a confused voice message sent to a friend.

The young star had spent Friday evening, December 19, 2025, at a Christmas dinner with his Rugby NoVeGa Under-18 teammates before leaving.

Source: Briefly News