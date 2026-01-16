Swiss Olympic Snowboarder Ueli Kestenholz Dies in Avalanche at 50
- Swiss snowboard legend Ueli Kestenholz, 50, dies after being caught in an avalanche in the Lötschental valley
- Olympic bronze medallist and two-time X Games champion, remembered for his pioneering contributions to snowboarding and extreme sports
- Kestenholz’s adventurous spirit was celebrated online, with fans and friends paying tribute to his passion for mountain sports and outdoor adventure
Swiss snowboarding pioneer Ueli Kestenholz, an Olympic medallist and former X Games champion, has died following an avalanche in the Valais region. He was 50. The Swiss ski federation confirmed his death on Tuesday, 13 January 2026.
Kestenholz made history at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, claiming bronze in the inaugural snowboard giant slalom event. The race became one of the talking points of the Games after Canadian winner Ross Rebagliati briefly lost his medal due to a drug test dispute before ultimately having it reinstated.
The Swiss athlete went on to compete at two more Olympics and later enjoyed success on the extreme sports circuit, becoming a two-time snowboardcross champion at the Winter X Games.
Avalanche in Valais claims life sports veteran
According to authorities in the Valais canton, the avalanche struck on Sunday while Kestenholz was out snowboarding in the Lötschental valley with a companion who was skiing. The slide occurred at roughly 2,400 metres above sea level for reasons unknown.
See the post below:
Kestenholz was buried by snow before being located and assisted by his friend. He was later airlifted to hospital, first in Visp and then in Sion, near Crans-Montana, but could not be saved. Swiss newspaper Berner Zeitung identified him as the victim on Tuesday.
Tributes for Olympic medallist
Even after retiring from elite competition, Kestenholz remained deeply embedded in outdoor culture and extreme sports. His recent social media posts showed him paragliding and landing on frozen lakes in the Engadin valley near St. Moritz.
“To enjoy those rare moments when nature’s wonders align, you need to be ready to drop everything and go,” he wrote in one of his last posts, capturing the passion that defined much of his life.
Swiss-Ski President Peter Barandun led the tributes:
"We extend our deepest condolences to Ueli’s family and loved ones."
"After retiring from competitive sports in 2006, he remained a professional outdoor athlete - right up to his last breath.
"He was a freerider, speedrider, paraglider pilot, kitesurfer, skydiver, surfer, wingfoiler, mountain biker - a true crossover athlete.”
