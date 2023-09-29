Who is Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend today? Facts about her dating history

Lindsey Vonn is an American former World Cup alpine ski racer on the US Ski Team. She won four World Cup overall championships and has the third-highest super ranking of all skiers, men or women. Due to Vonn’s prominence, most fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend?

Vonn has been dating the founder of tequila company Lobos 1707, Diego Osorio, since 2021. He has worked in the entertainment industry as both an actor and documentarian. His acting credits include HotSpot: A Guide to Finding Love, Bronx SIU and The Mule.

Lindsey Vonn's profile summary and bio

Full name Lindsey Caroline Kildow Famous as Lindsey Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1984 Age 39 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace St. Paul, Minnesota, USA Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Missouri High School Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height in feet 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 72 Weight in pounds 159 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Thomas Vonn Parents Linda Anne and Alan Lee Kidow Profession Former alpine skier Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Lindsey Vonn?

Lindsey Vonn (aged 39 as of 2023) was born on 18 October 1984 in St. Paul, Minnesota, USA. Her zodiac sign is Libra. Vonn’s parents, Linda Anne and Alan Lee Kidow, raised her in the Twin Cities metropolitan area in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Alan is of Irish ancestry, while Linda is of German and Norwegian descent. Sadly, the latter died in August 2022 following a one-year battle with ALS. Regarding Lindsey's education, she attended the University of Missouri High School.

Lindsey Vonn’s height

Vonn stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 159 pounds (72 kilograms). Lindsey features brown hair and eyes.

Who has Lindsey Vonn dated?

Lindsey married fellow 2002 Olympian and former U.S. Ski Team athlete Thomas Vonn on 29 September 2007 at the Silver Lake Lodge in Deer Valley, Utah. After four years of marriage, the duo separated in November 2011, and their divorce was finalized on 9 January 2013.

Caroline, still using her married name, Vonn, met talented golfer Tiger Woods at a charity event in 2012. They dated for three years before calling it quits in 2015.

In late 2016, she began dating NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith before separating in November 2017. In June 2018, Lindsey started dating Canadian former professional ice hockey defenceman P.K. Subban.

On 23 August 2019, the pair announced their engagement. However, they broke up on 29 December 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. Vonn has been dating Diego Osorio for two years, and they seem happy and in love.

Professional career

In 2010, Vonn won the gold medal in downhill at the Winter Olympics, the first for an American woman. She also won a record eight World Cup season titles in the downhill discipline, five titles in Super G and three consecutive titles in the combined.

In 2016, Lindsey won her 20th World Cup Crystal Globe title, the overall record for men or women. She is one of six women to have won World Cup races in all five disciples of alpine skiing, downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and super combined.

In addition, Vonn has won 82 World Cup races in her career. In 2010, she received the Laureus Sportswoman of the Year Award and was the United States Olympic Committee’s Sportswoman of the Year. Unfortunately, Lindsey announced her retirement in 2019, citing injuries.

How much is Lindsey Vonn’s net worth?

Celebrity Net worth penned Lindsey Vonn’s net worth at $14 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sporting career.

Lindsey Vonn’s profiles

The Minnesota native is active on social media. She has 1.5 million Facebook followers and 996.1k followers on Twitter. In addition, Lindsey has 2.2 million Instagram followers as of 21 September 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Lindsey Vonn's boyfriend?’’ The alpine skier is currently dating Diego Osorio. She has been in one failed marriage and has dated several renowned athletes.

