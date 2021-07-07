In a dramatic turn of events, a convoy was seen leaving former president Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla

It is not clear if Zuma was on board any of the vehicles but they are believed to be part of the Presidential Protection Services

Carl Niehaus was seen leaving shortly afterwards but he has not confirmed whether Zuma was still at his home or if he had left

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans were glued to their phones and televisions screens as the deadline for former president Jacob Zuma to hand himself over to police or face arrest neared.

A convoy was seen leaving Nkandla at high speed. It was not confirmed if Zuma was on board any of the cars. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

However, in a dramatic turn of events, IOL reported that an eight-vehicle convoy belonging to the Presidential Protection Services had left Nkanlda at high speed as police officers were en route to Zuma's home from Eshowe.

The video shows a number of cars leaving the compound with blue lights flashing.

This is a developing story and it has not been confirmed if Zuma is indeed on board the cars leaving Nkandla.

Convoy allowed into Nkanlda

Earlier in the evening, the convoy approached Nkandla and after a brief inspection by Edward Zuma, the vehicles were allowed to enter.

An ambulance arrives moments before the convoy leaves Nkandla

According to TimesLIVE, an ambulance was allowed into Zuma's property in Nkandla shortly before the convoy sped away.

Carl Niehaus was also seen leaving the Zuma homestead but he refused to confirm if Zuma was still at home or if he'd left with the convoy.

Newzroom Afrika had posted on social media that the newly built Estcourt Prison was under guard by a heavy police presence. It is suspected that that is where Zuma would start his 15-month jail sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Edward Zuma stresses 'Dad's not going inside' as Jacob Zuma arrest looms

Edward Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, has made a bold proposal to authorities after reportedly telling them to give the cell intended for his father to someone else.

Edward has been a vocal part of the cog opposing Zuma's arrest, previously declaring that he would have to be killed before his 79-year-old father is arrested.

The 44-year-old has once again stressed that there would be bloodshed should there be any attempt to arrest the former president. In an interview with the media outside Zuma's Nkandla home in the uThungulu district of KZN on Wednesday, Edward was quoted saying:

"As the local people, as Edward Zuma, we will be stopping anybody who will want to incarcerate Jacob Zuma," he proclaimed.

"That particular cell that is reserved for him for tonight, they might as well give it to another prisoner because, as the Zuma clan, we are not going to allow that. They will have to shed blood for that because we are going to be defending him with our lives."

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za