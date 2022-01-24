A matriculant from the Class of 2021 named Damon Harmse did his family and Mzansi proud after achieving seven distinctions

Damon received a whopping R10 000 from Standard Bank for his outstanding marks, which included 94% for IT

Damon's cousin shared pics of his achievement on Twitter and peeps are beyond excited for the young man's future

Damon Harmse received a massive R10 000 for getting an impressive seven distinctions. The teenager posed for images that were shared on Twitter by his cousin. It seems the brainy young man received money from Standard Bank as a prize.

Social media users are showering young Damon with congratulatory messages for his absolutely outstanding achievement. Damon's highest mark, according to his matric results certificate, was 94% for Information Technology.

Damon's overall average works out to 88%, with his lowest mark being a massive 81% for Physical Sciences.

This young man was awarded R10 000 for obtaining a massive seven distinctions. Image: @honey_c17

Source: Twitter

Damon's cousin's post gained over 500 likes:

Social media users congratulate the young man on his hard work

@nataliecd_za said:

"Congratulations to your cousin."

@rockloden shared:

"Congratulations to him."

@_DJMosh retweeted:

"He swept them all."

