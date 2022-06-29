Knowing that she was capable, a young African woman proudly announced her graduation from university

Twitter user @HopeBoemo shared a 20-year glow-up to make the big announcement, proving she was destined for greatness

Social media users showered her with praise and thanked her for sharing her inspiring journey with them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A beautiful African woman knew from a young age that she was destined for greatness. In celebration of graduating from university, she shared a 20-year glow-up showing her first graduation snap alongside her most recent.

Twitter user @HopeBoemo shared a 20-year glow-up to make the big announcement, proving she was destined for greatness. Image: Twitter / @HopeBoemo

Source: Twitter

Academics is not for everyone, however, if you set your heart on something and put in the work, anything is possible.

Twitter user @HopeBoemo shared a 20-year glow-up showing her first graduation as a child back in 2002 alongside her most recent university graduation in 2022. She believed in herself and did the thing. Babes, congrats!

“2002 vs 2022. 20 years later I wore the red belt again . It was meant to be ❤”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

People shower the stunner with praise over her impressive achievement

Seeing the dedication, the woman clearly put into making this possible left many overflowing with pride and bursting with inspiration. The comment section was quickly filled with kind messages.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@lucianmabaso13 said:

“I love how this was instilled in you from an early age. I pray to God to give me the strength to do this for my daughters. I love this”

@Kopano_Mothupi said:

“This is gorgeous ❤️”

@mokoka_tshepang said:

Handsome graduate has Mzansi ladies setting the comments on fire, SA reacts

In related news, Briefly News reported that a handsome graduate has Tweeps thirsting over him after his pics were shared on social media by his friend.

Social media influencer, Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane took to Twitter to congratulate his friend and the pictures have Mzansi feeling some type of way.

Along with the pictures, Mokholwane posted on Twitter:

“Well done mfanaka!”

The post has since gained thousands of hilarious reactions from ladies drooling over the young man. Many people are wondering why the influencer didn’t tag his friend in the post.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News