A lady took to social media to announce the news of receiving a permanent work opportunity in Europe

Twitter user @FK1hunnid revealed that she will be relocating during her birthday month and thanked God for the breakthrough

Scores of Mzansi netizens showered the stunning go-getter with tons of love and congratulations

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

An excited lady took to social media to share her thrill and the good news of clinching herself a permanent work opportunity in Europe.

Twitter user @FK1hunnid shared a tweet with her online friends where she also revealed that she will be relocating abroad during her birthday month in November.

A young lady is about to jet off to Europe as she makes a major career move. Image: @FK1hunnid/Twitter

Source: Twitter

“Not me getting permanent employment in Europe and mohiri wanting me to relocate on my birthday month this year God is a big flex!! Ndithini," she wrote.

Getting a new job or embarking on a new life chapter is always exciting and this stunner gets to experience it far from home in the northern hemisphere as she mingles with the Europeans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African social media users flooded her post with love and congratulatory messages:

@mjmarie_sa wrote:

“Aww that's literally my dream! Congratulations sister ❤ Please don't come back to this country.”

@Conny_ChoeX commented:

“Congratulations hun, that has always been my dream♥️♥️♥️♥️Safe travels and don't forget to share your journey."

@kidoskovich responded:

“Bathong! Congratulations to you nunuberry God ke star. Shine girl!”

@MakausuOne said:

“Congratulations!!! All the very best to you! You are absolutely going to love it and the weather is just right for a move!”

@NelMohlomi replied:

“Congratulations mama.”

Stunning lady celebrates being admitted as attorney of the High Court

In another story, Briefly News reported on a beautiful young South African woman who is proving to other young ladies with dreams that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.

Heading to LinkedIn, Azia Adande shared some amazing news - she was just admitted as an attorney of the High Court.

In her post, Adande explains that it took her four years to complete her law degree, four board exams, and two years of doing her articles but she finally completed it all in the end and can now celebrate being a successful attorney. She also included some beautiful pics of herself looking stunning outside the courthouse.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News