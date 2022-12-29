One hard-working graduate who obtained her Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy is grateful about finding work two weeks after bagging her degree

The young woman, who landed her qualification from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) shared her news online

The intelligent lady noted that while she was nervous about moving to a different city, the joy of new beginnings and employment excited her

A smart young graduate who obtained her degree in Occupational Therapy from the University of the Western Cape (UWC) is over the moon about finding work soon after bagging her qualification.

The occupational therapy graduate could not be prouder about bagging a job. Image: @daizos_.

Source: Twitter

The excited young woman explained that she graduated two weeks ago and was overjoyed about starting her career.

Twitter user, @daizos__, captioned her post:

“I’m so anxious about moving to Port Elizabeth next week but super grateful to be employed two weeks after my graduation.”

Tweeps were eager to congratulate the stunner and offered her some helpful advice about surviving in Port Elizabeth.

Here is her post and some engaging reactions from social media users:

@ntlokoma_ said:

“Congratulations. Rent is cheap this side. Shopping is also convenient for someone who isn’t familiar with the city because the malls have a bit of everything. You’ll love it though.”

@weleleighost offered helpful advice:

“Congratulations. You’ll love it here. Pro-tip: Don’t give indoda imali under any circumstances, please.”

@feminist_rogue made the newly qualified occupational therapist feel welcome:

“Welcome. It really is such a friendly city. It has beautiful weather all year round. The wind is something you’ll get used to. Just don’t get swept up by Port Elizabeth men. They are their own phenomenon.”

Former KZN mielie vendor bags job as IT technician and dreams of renovating mom’s RDP house

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a lady who worked as a mielie vendor for years ended 2022 off with a bang after obtaining an international qualification and bagging a job as an IT technician.

The young woman also became the first graduate in her family and expressed how proud her relatives were.

Lungile Sarah Shezi dreams of helping her family financially and hopes to one day renovate her mother’s RDP house.

Source: Briefly News