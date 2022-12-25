A lady from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is celebrating a wonderful year-end win after she was named employee of the year at her place of work

The beautiful woman shared a picture of her certificate on social media and expressed how much the accolade meant to her

Social media users wished the young babe well and noted how proud they were of her excellent achievement

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A gorgeous woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) is ending her year off with some big news and shared that she was named employee of the year.

The lovely lady has a good work ethic. Image: @__Neesha_.

Source: Twitter

The stunner expressed how excited she was about the milestone and how much the accolade meant to her.

Twitter user, @__Neesha_ captioned her post:

“This is actually kind of a big deal, well done to me.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What a wonderful way to end the year! It’s no surprise that the achievement would mean so much to her.

Tweeps wished the ambitious woman well for her accolade and encouraged her to continue doing her best at work.

Here is the post and some of the most engaging reactions from netizens:

@Tower016 said:

“Well done and congratulations. Hard work equals a great person. You should be thrown a party.”

@GodFather999_ added:

“We need more people that are dedicated to their work in this country. Well done!”

@SidwellBroad reacted:

“Congratulations. Nice way to wrap up a year. Was telling someone that money matters but a thank you for doing ABC matters just as much.

“When money and the words of affirmation, such as a certificate, come together, they make everything worthwhile.”

@Zwane6Zwane noted:

“I loved working at NKR with you guys. Congratulations.”

Hard-working entrepreneur goes from selling produce with trolley to purchasing truck for business

In another story about an inspiring woman by Briefly News, one determined businesswoman is celebrating the progress she’s made with her entrepreneurial endeavours after a long road.

Taking to social media, the lovely lady showed off her brand-new truck after previously transporting her produce in a trolley.

The hard-working woman’s win pulled on many heartstrings, with online peeps wishing her well for the milestone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News