A breathtaking sighting of a massive black mamba has gone viral online after the snake was captured slithering up a tree with ease, leaving many fascinated by its strength and grace.

A snake catcher captured how a black mamba climbed a tree, which amazed South Africans. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/ Facebook and Craig Cordier/Getty Images

The footage, captured by a snake catcher, challenges common misconceptions that black mambas are aggressive, as the reptile remained calm throughout the encounter. The Nick Evans who witnessed the encounter described the moment as unforgettable, as he expressed the following in his caption:

"A special sighting. We recently bumped into this huge, beautiful black mamba slithering slowly along the path. It was so relaxed, not bothered by us, as we just left it alone. It was just over 2.5m, I’d say."

He went on to explain how the black mamba stretched its body and used powerful muscle control to lift itself upward, an ability that stunned viewers.

"It’s amazing to watch such a large snake climb with such ease. One of our best mamba sightings," he added.

After basking comfortably at the top of the tree for some time, the snake slowly moved across to another tree before heading down into a patch of dense grassland. The snake enthusiast emphasised that the reptile remained calm throughout the encounter, directly challenging the common misconception that mambas are always aggressive.

"If it were aggressive and bloodthirsty as some think, it would have attacked us. It had no interest in doing so," he noted.

Black Mambas are one of Africa’s most feared snakes, known for their speed, potent venom, and the myths surrounding their behaviour.

The video, shared by Nick Evans on 23 September 2025, sparked widespread reactions from nature lovers, with many praising the sight as majestic while others expressed awe at the snake’s flexibility and climbing skills, noting how rarely such behaviour is caught on camera.

A man displayed a black mamba climbing a tree, leaving South Africans astonished. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer

People in South Africa are amazed by the climbing snake

South Africans expressed their thoughts on the black mamba that climbed up the tree, saying:

Dale Brice said:

"Jeepers! That's a huge mamba! Absolutely incredible to see it in the "wild" and not in a home and then in a bucket. Magnificent specimen!! Thank you."

Nicole Ann Wells Papagni shared:

"I'm dead scared of those guys. I will stick to loving the spotted bush snakes. Aka Bob. Who lived on my deck?"

Alexander Dowding wrote:

"Quite camouflaged in that tree with all the vines, too! It does look so relaxed just doing its own thing. Very nice sighting, Nick."

Jennifer Gregory replied:

"Wonderful to see. Proves a point you’ve been making for a while."

Maureen Mainga Lwaile stated:

"How can a snake be beautiful? It's dangerous and deadly."

Bernard VanJaarsveld commented:

"Wow, that's amazing. I would have been jittery."

Lee Ravenscroft raved over the snake, saying:

"That is a massive and magnificent creature."

Watch the video below:

