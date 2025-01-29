“What a Great Kid”: Young Farmer Collects Vegetables With Baby Sister in His Mini Truck, SA Moved
- A young farm boy was seen collecting fresh vegetables in his mini truck while his baby sister lay comfortably at the back
- The adorable scene that went viral on TikTok included three ducks that followed him closely as he drove around the farm, stopping wherever he stopped
- The clip melted social media users' hearts who took to the comment section to praise the boy for preferring farming to electronic gadgets
A young boy living on a farm captured the internet's attention with his love for farming and affectionate bond with his baby sister. The young farmer's heartwarming video went viral after it was shared on TikTok, under the handle @paidobebecampeiro, gaining ver 15M views from social media users who were deeply touched by
The boy collects veggies on the farm
In the clip, the boy is seen carefully picking up vegetables from the garden and loading them into the trailer of his mini truck, all this while his sister lies comfortably in her car seat in the trailer. Adding to the boy's charm, three ducks walk alongside him, staying close as he drives and stops like bodyguards.
Watch the cute video below:
The boy touches online user's hearts
The TikTok user's feed overflowed with admiration for the boy as over 31K social media users took to the comment section to express how deeply touched they were. Many applauded the boy's parents for raising him so well, while others expressed their love for the wholesome sibling bond.
User @auriekleincruz added:
"What a great kid."
User @Desire said:
"This is how kids need to grow up..not in front of TV and cellphones in the hand..lucky children."
User @osemare_Mulder added:
"🥰🥰What amazes me is that the rabbits sit still ..🥰🥰and He is adorable..🥰🥰"
User @Jesus.Is.King shared:
"That boy has the favour of the Lord written all over him."
User @deannalynn632 detailed:
"I've been around animals and kids all my life and NEVER seen animals stay still and follow a kid like this. He's got the magic touch.."
User @5laeh advised:
"You should hire a professional photographer and do cards!!"
