A young farm boy was seen collecting fresh vegetables in his mini truck while his baby sister lay comfortably at the back

The adorable scene that went viral on TikTok included three ducks that followed him closely as he drove around the farm, stopping wherever he stopped

The clip melted social media users' hearts who took to the comment section to praise the boy for preferring farming to electronic gadgets

A young boy living on a farm captured the internet's attention with his love for farming and affectionate bond with his baby sister. The young farmer's heartwarming video went viral after it was shared on TikTok, under the handle @paidobebecampeiro, gaining ver 15M views from social media users who were deeply touched by

The boy collects veggies on the farm

In the clip, the boy is seen carefully picking up vegetables from the garden and loading them into the trailer of his mini truck, all this while his sister lies comfortably in her car seat in the trailer. Adding to the boy's charm, three ducks walk alongside him, staying close as he drives and stops like bodyguards.

The TikTok user's feed overflowed with admiration for the boy as over 31K social media users took to the comment section to express how deeply touched they were. Many applauded the boy's parents for raising him so well, while others expressed their love for the wholesome sibling bond.

