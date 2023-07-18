This 20-something woman still loves a good embrace from her father and feels blessed to have him

TikTok user @itsvisionbaby shared a video showing her dad picking her up even though she’s in her 20s

Some were a little reserved about the situation, while others celebrated the loving bond

Nothing compares to the bond a father and his daughter share. This young woman is blessed enough to have a father who is part of her life and still has her back even though she is grown.

There are a lot of absent fathers out there who leave their children feeling unworthy. This lady has a present dad, and that is invaluable.

Grown Mzansi babe shares TikTok video of dad picking her up

TikTok user @itsvisionbaby shared a video showing her dad picking her up and giving her the biggest hug. No matter what age she is, 20 or 40 if her father can pick her up, he will.

Take a look at this sweet moment, she was so happy:

South Africans have mixed reactions to the father-daughter moment

While many saw the beauty of this moment, a lot of people thought it was a little odd and questioned the position of her father’s hands - he was very respectful, though. Some have only ever dreamt of their dad being this loving, and it hit home hard.

Read some of the mixed reactions:

Neil wondered:

“Am I the only one who focused on Dad’s hands”

Amandamasela shared:

“Must be nice, thina, we would both fall”

Bule loves it:

“I love this father-daughter relationship, just that my dad could never he still loves me to dead but will never pick me up apparently, I'm not small”

Babypbabys celebrated the moment:

“❤️it's amazing to see that some people have amazing fathers... I'm definitely happy for you❤️”

Makhosazana asked for advice:

“My dad doesn't even pick up my baby brother. Where will I even start him?”

