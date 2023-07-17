This babe bagged a degree from WITS University, and now she is a stay-at-home girlfriend and proud

People laughed in the comment section, some believing that her fancy degree got her this life

Some women are sitting at home with a university degree that they will never use. This babe shared that her WITS University degree is catching dust because she’s a home girlfriend now.

This woman shared a video of her making a delicious meal for her man, knowing she’s got a degree. Image: TikTok / @sugarbunzzzz

Source: TikTok

A lot of women study as a backup plan, and what they really want to do is be a wife and raise kids like women used to do. Being a working lady isn’t for everyone.

Mzansi babe with WITS University degree lets peeps into her stay-at-home girlfriend life

TikTok user @sugarbunzzzz shared a video of her making a delicious meal for her man. She made it known that this is her life now even though she had a degree from WITS University.

Take a look at this educated bae living her best future makoti life:

Mzansi people had mixed emotions about this situation

While a lot of people laughed at the situation as it is the reality for many, others reminded young women that a degree is a safety net they shouldn’t ignore the value of. Some believe the degree got her this “lush” life.

Read some of the mixed comments:

ReabetsweMoloto · laughed:

“With a wits degree”

Boitumelo_beau was ended:

“I just heard ‘with a wits degree’, and I hit that plus button love it ❕❕❕”

Bernadette Madondo found her problem:

“This could be me, but dololo Wits degree”

Lelo❤️ shared:

“I will try this for my husband with a UJ degree ”

