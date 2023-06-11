One woman had her grandmother by her side on graduation day, and she was beyond proud

TikTok user @lebonem__ shared a video showing her grans reaction to her in graduation attire

Mzansi showered the woman with congratulations and let her know how lucky she is to have her Gogo

Graduation day is always an emotional one. This beautiful woman had her main lady, her Gogo, by her side on graduation day, and she was rendered speechless by the monumental moment.

TikTok user @lebonem_ shared a video showing her grans reaction to her in graduation attire. Image: (TikTok / @lebonem_)

Source: TikTok

There are a lot of people who have been raised by their grandparents, and that gives them extra motivation to succeed in life and make their elders proud.

TikTok video shows Gran's reaction to her Granddaughter in graduation attire

TikTok user @lebonem__ shared a video showing herself getting ready for graduation and then revealing herself to her grandmother. The pure pride that filled her face when she saw her baby girl all dressed up was priceless.

The woman couldn't be more grateful for her Gogo's support and shared the video with great pride. Take a look at this memorable moment:

Mzansi congratulates the woman, gushing over Gogo

People clapped for the woman as she graduated and reminded her of how blessed she is to have her granny by her side on such a big day.

Read some of the kind comments:

African_Rainbow.Child expressed:

“You're so blessed to have Grams still here to see you succeed❤️congratulations lovie❤️”

Eva was proud:

“The South African flag ke sanacongratulations.”

Jean said kindly:

“Ugh, Lebone, I am so incredibly proud of you! I pray God blesses you immensely. ❤️”

Thaphi shared:

“I’m so proud of you ”

Meilanidlomo was emotional:

“Oh my Word ❤ I’m literally in tears this is Amazing oh bawo do it for all of them ❤ Thina we are the black sheep ngoba ay guys akwenzeki ”

