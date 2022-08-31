A video showing a child trying to pick out her dad from her uncle, who looks very much like him, has got reactions online

In the clip, the kid was calm in the hands of her uncle until her father, who has the same beards, showed up

Many people who reacted to the video said they found it cute and the baby's ability to recognise her dad impressive

A video has shown the moment a toddler's ability to recognise her dad was tested. She saw her daddy's lookalike, who is her uncle.

In the clip, the uncle carried her. Seconds after, her father tapped her, stretching his hands towards the child.

The child looked from her dad to her uncle twice. Photo source: @bcrworldwide

Amazing kid

Despite the fact that the two men have the same beard cut, the child leaned toward her real father. The uncle was amazed.

Many people who were around were also surprised that the kid was able to distinguish them despite their resemblance.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 20 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

ameh.grace said:

"Awww so sweet to watch."

hotspice2k2 said:

"Beared confusion."

igwe983 said:

"Wow so sweet to watch, I can't stop smiling."

goodypound said:

"She really know her dad."

