A viral photo of a nine-year-old boy, Mishaal Al Shahrani, who helped his two sisters with their bags is still trending

Praising his attitude of responsibility, a governor in Saudi Arabia honoured him and gave the boy some money

Many people who reacted to his snap online said that the kid is going to grow into an emotionally intelligent adult

A nine-year-old boy, Mishal Al-Shahrani, became very popular when he was captured in a photo carrying the bags of his two sisters.

According to Saudi Gazette, the boy's father shared the photo on his family's WhatsApp and it went viral from there.

A governor has honoured the nine-year-old with money. Photo source: Saudi Gazette

I love helping my sisters

Speaking to the media, Mishal said that he always likes to help his sisters whenever they are returning from school.

He continued:

“The bags were not heavy, but I wanted to help them in the crowd and the hot weather."

The governor of Khamis Mushayt praised the boy's action as a good act of parenting. According to Saudi Expatriates, the boy was also honoured with some money by the governor.

Lovely reactions from people

The boy and his sisters were also celebrated by a Saudi football club.

When pictures of the boy were reshared on Facebook by Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef, below are some of the reactions it gathered:

Abimbola Olagunju said:

"Sense of responsibility is in the blood, when you have it, you have it. Watch out for who he would become tomorrow."

Vaya Con Dios said:

"I love this. He is already taking responsibility to support his sisters and protect them..."

Arakunrin Akerele Ayodeji

"Na Saudi be ds where Islam originated...buh in Nigeria where we borrow the religion, many young kids are disallowed from schooling."

