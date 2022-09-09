A lady recently engaged in a heartwarming therapy session with her smart three-year-old niece at home

In the viral clip, the lady told her niece that she was feeling depressed because she had many bills to pay

On hearing this, the little girl looked at her aunt and assured her that she would always love her no matter what

A conversation between a black lady and her kind little niece has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, the little girl dished out sweet words to her aunt, who complained about being unable to pay rent and some other bills.

Little girl advises aunt who complained over rent Photo Credit: @kerah_whit

Source: UGC

The sad aunt said she feels depressed because bills keep piling up, but she has no money at hand to cater for them.

Following her aunt's complaint, the little girl, who was listening attentively all through, looked at her and advised her to stop worrying because she will always love her.

Netizens gush over sweet video

Ada Carley said:

"Little girl is so wise beyond her years."

Leilani Wing commented:

"She is absolutely precious! I love the way she thinks, at least you can be that kid at the kid station."

Laetitia Kayitesi reacted:

"I love her vocabulary and the flow of her conversation. She is cute and old soul!"

Eva Perrin wrote:

"Aww, beauty, compassion, and brains- and she's only three?What a sweetie, and what a great aunt, too."

Takira Bronson commented:

"She’s a mini adult already lol! Most of us can’t even talk clearly let alone hold a convo like that. Keep Auntie in good spirits lil sis."

Stephanie Nunya added:

"She's sooo cute and sweet trying to be helpful."

Watch the video below:

