Bride Gives Hubby a Clean Haircut at 5am, Video Goes Viral As Netizens Are Impressed by Her Barber Skills
- A Nigerian bride has stormed TikTok with the cute video of the moment she gave her man a haircut shortly before their wedding
- According to the bride identified as Her Royal Majesty, the quick haircut was done around 5am on their wedding day
- The lady has declared that her man is officially her favourite client, even as she shared cute moments from their wedding ceremony
Social media users are impressed after seeing a Nigerian lady who is a barber giving her man a haircut.
It was on their wedding day, so she woke him up for the makeover at around 5 am.
My hubby is my best client
The barber identified on TikTok as Her Royal Majesty has since declared that her husband is now her best client.
Netizens say there could be no sweeter thing than cutting your man's hair on his wedding day.
Her Royal Majesty enjoyed her day
She no doubt enjoyed every moment of the day, as seen in the video she posted.
The bride showed the moment they were driven to their wedding venue as people saw the result of the work she did on her man's hair. The video has warmed hearts online.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to video
@Obi Em Maxy said:
"Wow! Congratulations Ada! You are wonderful woman!"
@Clawzbyugo reacted:
"My love congrats boo."
Lady complains of her man's dirty room, vows not to visit again
Meanwhile, Nigera's leading news website Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady called out her boyfriend after visiting him and seeing how unkempt his house looked.
"Sweet child": Lady complains to 3-year-old niece over inability to pay rent, her response melts hearts
The lady shared shocking photos of where her man lives. In one of the photos, a dog was lying down in one corn and sleeping.
This made many people to ask questions about whether the man is a rearer of dogs. The lady vowed not to return to the house again because of the dirty environment.
However, some netizens asked her to go and clean it since it is what she is supposed to do for her man. Others blamed the man for not being neat and said some ladies hate dirty people.
