A lady shared how she worked hard to get her pet dog to give her a high five

In the video, the cute pup jumps up and gives her owner two of the best high fives at one time

Netizens regaled each other about the challenges of training their dogs

A young lady took time to teach her dog a new trick. Image: @anesipho_mhlongacala

Source: TikTok

A Zulu woman reaped the fruits of her labour when her dog high-fived her.

The woman indicated this was not a once-off moment but required dedication and consistency.

Netizens flocked to share their experiences training their dogs to do various things, and some comments were hilarious.

A Zulu woman teaches her dog how to high five

@anesipho_mhlongacala posted the adorable video of her and her fur baby, Coco, a cute Jack Russell. In the video, the beautiful pup successfully high-fives her owner twice before being given a comfy pillow to rest after her intense high-five session. Her caption pointed out that training was not at all easy for them.

"Training is not for the weak."

The Jack Russell Terrier Club of America advised that Jack Russells should be trained as early as eight weeks. The owner must also be consistent and use positive reinforcements. Owners are also advised to teach their dogs bed manners and assert themselves as the household leader.

Watch the video here:

Dog lovers swoon over puppy's newly-learned trick

Netizens who loved dogs could not help but gush over the cute canine in the comment section.

Yenayedwa asked:

"Please buy me a dog?"

Miss Thuli shared her story.

"We trained our dogs to bite when someone says v**tsek."

Susu remarked:

"I think mine is deaf."

Carol exclaimed:

"What's going on here in South Africa? Dogs and kids are doing the same things."

Tshegofatso Sello asked for tips.

"Tell me your secret, girl. My bunny runs around and eats the whole day!"

Dog owner puts her pet on her back for being too busy

Source: Briefly News