A beautiful Durban woman was surprised by her two daughters when they presented her with a new iPhone

The mother of two was not expecting the gift, and her reaction said it all, as she cried happily while examining her new phone

Netizens were more stunned at how gorgeous the mama looked and complimented her

Two Zulu women made their 39-year-old mom's day by surprising her with a brand-new iPhone XS.

The beautiful mother was not expecting the gift and was blown away when her children presented the snazzy phone to her to thank her for being a great mother.

@_b_l_u_e_h_o_p_e_ posted the touching video of her and her sister's journey from buying the phone to surprising their mother. The video hit 376K views and was liked 43K times.

The video shows how @_b_l_u_e_h_o_p_e_ and her sister bought the phone at Windermere Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. They then went to The Apple Guy, coughed up a lot of money, drove back home and waited for their mother. When she walked into the house, she joked around with her daughters.

When she saw the flowers they bought, she grinned and asked what she did to be spoiled like that. When they told her to look inside the gift bag, she saw a brand-new iPhone waiting for her. She cried joyfully as she opened the phone and examined its sleek design.

The iPhone XS was released in 2018 and boasts features like 4GB RAM and a gorgeous design.

Watch the video here:

South Africans are stunned by how beautiful the mother is

Netizens were more stunned at how beautiful the mother was than how she got a new iPhone.

Khali said:

"Your mother is so beautiful."

MaLindaOmuhle wanted to know how old she was.

@_b_l_u_e_h_o_p_e_ responded:

"She's 39."

Mantsundu remarked:

"I've never been this confused in my life. Where is your mother? All I see is a beautiful sister being gifted a phone."

Kindness pointed out:

"I can see how beautiful the mother is."

User1387219147972 added:

"Not me waiting for all of you (including the mom) to visit your mother."

