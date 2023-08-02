A woman from Mpumalanga gave her TikTok followers a glimpse into how she started her life in the construction sector

She had a few items of furniture in her humble home and slowly worked her way up

Now she lives in a stunning place, and netizens encouraged her to take it nice and slowly

It took this woman months to fill her room with furniture. Image: @zaneletinahnadust

Source: TikTok

A Ndebele woman in construction started with only a few items in her room and now lives in a comfortable home.

The young lady from Mpumalanga shared her journey on TikTok, inspiring many to congratulate her and spur her on.

Young Ndebele woman started from the bottom in the TikTok video

In her TikTok video, @zaneletinahnadust shared a slideshow that went viral and reached 438K views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The pictures show how she spent her first five months as an apprentice student. She only had two pots, a two-plate stove and a kettle in her kitchen area. Her clothes remained in her suitcase for months, and she slept on a bed of blankets. Months later, she could buy herself a bed, a kitchen unit, beautiful blankets, curtains, and a fridge.

The backroom economy in South Africa blossoming

The South African backroom economy is rapidly growing, with many young professionals opting to start living in a backroom. The Gauteng Provincial Government has partnered with independent property owners who desire to build rooms. It funded them through various programmes with companies like uMastandi, which provided blended finance to budding property developers.

Watch her at work in the construction sector here:

Netizens encourage her to keep going

Netizens were proud of her humble beginnings and encouraged her to keep going.

Keletso Monamudi said:

"Humble beginnings. Proud of you."

Mmalegodi Seth Howar added:

"We all started somewhere. The journey has never been easy, but it has made us the product of our struggles."

Simo Phasze gave her words of wisdom.

"Please never rush the process. It is the best thing you can do for yourself and your growth."

Hairy goddess was inspired.

"This is something I've been thinking about, honestly, and now this is a sign. Well done, babes."

Junior Nxumalo was proud:

"A win is a win."

Woman transforms mkhukhu into a beautiful home

In a similar story, Briefly News shared how a young woman transformed her shack into an unrecognizable piece of class and taste.

The woman used creative interior design ideas and made the mkhukhu look like it belonged in the suburbs.

South Africans were impressed with her style and taste and gave her some advice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News