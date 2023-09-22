One lucky educator got spoiled by his class when he pitched up for work without a clue of what was in store

The entire classroom worked together to celebrate their educator's birthday in a cute TikTok video

People commented on the sweet gesture by the students and the teacher's wholesome reaction

A professional teacher received a surprise from his students. A video shows the teacher's reaction after walking into class to find a birthday celebration waiting for him.

A TikTok video shows an educator getting a birthday surprise from his students.

Source: TikTok

The video of the sweet student-teacher moment received more than 5,000 likes. Many people commented that they were impressed by the good relations between an educator and his pupils.

Class teacher gets birthday celebration

@nasri008 posted a video showing that a teacher celebrated his 51st birthday with students. The man's pupils clearly have a soft spot for him, as they did the most.

Watch the video below:

SA love birthday celebration for teacher

Netizens enjoyed watching the heartwarming video of the birthday idea. Many commented that they admire the students' effort.

Gloria said:

"Happy birthday to you, may you be blessed abundantly, Modimo o shaware ka chelate e ngata. (May God bless you with lots of money.)"

Nana.xoxo wrote:

"He is the best teacher, you can see it because his learners are doing such. Hapipy birthday teacher you are the best."

user4129796758720 added:

"So beautiful."

Moosejaw gushed:

"I love ama2K. They are thoughtful and naughty at the same time. Well done. Happy Birthday, Meneer. Shows you're good to them."

Mologadi nkgadima celebrated:

"More blessings."

South Africans love teachers

Many teachers often go viral. One gorgeous educator went viral after showing people her interesting teaching methods.

