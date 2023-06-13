A Sportscene employee shared a TikTok video of him and his colleagues dancing at work

The employees seemed to be having a lot of fun, and the shoppers also looked like they were enjoying the show

The video has been viewed over 490 000 times and has nearly 500 comments

Sportscene employees were dancing in a viral TikTok video: @skcanos

Source: TikTok

A Sportscene employee has TikTok buzzing about his hilarious videos of him and his colleagues playing and dancing to amapiano music while at work.

His most recent video shows them grooving as shoppers walk by, seemingly unbothered by their vibey amapiano dance moves.

TikTok video of Sportscene employees dancing to amapiano at work

@skcanos, the creator who posted the video, captioned it:

"Guys, are you sure Sportscene is not a tavern?"

Watch the video below:

Video of Sportscene employees grooving to amapiano fascinates Mzansi

TikTok users were amused by the video, which received 490k views, and some were even impressed by the vibe and energy of the Sportscene store employees.

Read the comments below:

Nonzwakazi had FOMO:

"Guys where is this Sportscene??? I have to be there!"

nonkululekomhlang4 said the store is usually lit, especially on Fridays:

"I work in Sandton and go to Sportscene quite a lot. Friday is a party for sure DJs and all."

thandiedube415 liked all Sportscenes:

"The energy is amazing in most of the Sportscenes."

ruthieB liked the atmosphere:

"A working environment must be this healthy and relaxing."

Bodmas said:

"I heard one of the job requirements is that you must be able to dance."

Nicky Ngwenya435 liked the trolley dancer:

"Trolley guy got me screaming."

Tony_C liked this move:

"It's the two gents with the kickback dance move for me."

Source: Briefly News