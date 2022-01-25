Social media user @polelosammy0 brought his good vibes to TikTok with a clip of him dancing at work

The Sportscene employee showed off his dance moves to none other than DJ Ngwazi and Master KG's Uthando

Saffas quickly showed their love for @polelosammy0's positive energy with messages of support in the comments section

Tiktok user @polelosammy0, an employee at the popular clothing store Sportscene, wowed Mzansians with his smooth dance moves. The store attendant can be seen vibing to DJ Ngwazi and Master KG's Uthando with the store's clothes visible in the background.

Dressed in the sleek store uniform, the social media user showed Mzansi that hard work and a good atmosphere definitely can exist together in the coolest way.

A quick glance at @polelosammy0's TikTok page shows Saffas that his vibrant and undying energy is a regular occurrence. With his colleagues sometimes joining in and showing off a few moves of their own, it's no surprise that South Africans are happy to join in on the good times.

This Sportscene employee had peeps living for his energy as he danced to Master KG's 'Uthando'. Image: @polelosammy0 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The viral video gained over 29 000 likes:

Social media users loved the young man's energy

@lebalengmalwander commented:

"I have watched this more than 20 times. You are killing it."

@ndivhuwo27 asked:

"I am following you, will I be seeing you dance more?"

@mpumie1967 wrote:

"Everyone who works at Sportscene knows how to dance."

@user9510436702048 shared:

"I normally get into Sportscene, they all dance. I can't stop watching you. Make more, please."

@libubae also shared:

"I am not surprised, the vibe in that shop!"

@zintlezee25 said responded with:

"Wow, your dance!"

@karabo0209 replied with:

"I am charmed by the dance."

@laone0262 mentioned:

"I can't stop watching this video, you have got a new follower."

@kaymorekahmow added:

"You can actually dance."

