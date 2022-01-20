Popular dance performer Kamil Szpejenkowski went viral on social media after uploading a video of him dancing

A sleek moonwalk to none other than Smooth Criminal by the late Michael Jackson had online users in awe

The performer is more commonly known as Sfinks and is the current titleholder of the Polish Champion IDO Electric Boogie

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Dance sensation Kamil Szpejenkowski commonly known as Sfinks had social media users in shock when he uploaded a short clip of himself dancing to Smooth Criminal by Michael Jackson.

The video, which has attracted the interest of over 300 000 people, shows the Poland performer stepping out of his car while parked at a red robot.

The video quickly became viral on social media after the current titleholder of Polish Champion IDO Electric Boogie mesmerized online users with MJ's famous Moonwalk.

This Polish dancer left netizens in shock when he got out of his car to dance to 'Smooth Criminal' at a red robot. Image: @dancingsfinks / TikTok

Source: UGC

Sfinks quickly became the one to watch with the viral clip gaining over 5 million views on TikTok.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users commend the Polish dancer for his smooth moves

@sunstarwave said:

"You get better and better, literally the best I've seen... And I've seen 100s!"

@Lucian Enache commented:

"This is epic! You got the moves."

@JayChato shared:

"Bro did the Squidward tentacle wave. This is awesome!"

@Rashid Nejad wrote:

"MJ is surely proud of you."

@Hammykankan responded with:

"Definitely getting better and better. Made me smile."

@user591196140922 added:

"Woah the best and smoothest dance moves I've ever seen."

"The guy won": Twins take #UmlandoChallenge on, Mzansi thinks men own the trend

In other viral dance news, Briefly News previously reported that Toss' amaPiano hit uMlando seems to still be dominating the TikTok universe. Two peeps who took the challenge on are @nqomasondo and his twin. The duo really shook what their mama gave them in the clip.

They started out in front of what looked like a garage door before @nqomasondo made his way onto a wall. A couple of seconds in @nqomasondo's twin is balancing her body on the wall using a bin to hoist herself up.

The clip then bounces to the two dancing on a platform while holding a crate. The random areas chosen by the duo left locals in absolute stitches as they complimented them for their creativity. Social media clearly lived for their take on the viral dance challenge.

Source: Briefly News