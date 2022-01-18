@nqomasondo shared his take on the viral dance craze the #UmlandoChallenge and locals are loving every second of it

The TikTok user said his twin joined him for the challenge and they both shook their hips from side to side in the most random of places

Some locals liked their video over 4 000 times and viewed the clip more than 52 000 times while others complimented their moves

Toss' amaPiano hit uMlando seems to still be dominating the TikTok universe. The latest peeps to take on the challenge are @nqomasondo and his twin. The duo really shook what their mama gave them in the clip.

They started out in front of what looked like a garage door before @nqomasondo made his way onto a wall. A couple of seconds in and his twin is balancing her body on the wall using a bin to hoist herself up.

This duo absolutely crushed the viral #UmlandoChallenge in a recent video. Image: @nqomasondo

Source: UGC

The clip then bounces to the two dancing on a platform while holding a crate. The random areas chosen by the duo left locals in absolute stitches as they complimented them for their creativity.

Social media users are living for their take on the viral dance challenge

@Zamu Ngubane said:

"The guy won but the hun does it better than I ever could."

@Kgabisogabisile Ngo shared:

"Let's close the challenge. You guys nailed it."

@Releb wrote:

"This is thus far my favourite."

@Nonny169 commented:

"Yoh the boy mara... You both nailed it."

@dimakatsokomapek responded with:

"You guys nailed it. Y'all crazy twins! As for dancing on the stand..."

@user277275 added:

"Please ladies can we leave this for the guys... Not in a bad way my sister you are still great."

