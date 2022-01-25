A young South African lady left her followers in awe after sharing a video of herself doing a trendy amapiano dance

The moves seen in the clip are said to be inspired by popular SA musical artist and dancer Pabi Cooper

The TikTok post has over 500 000 views and over 49 800 likes from online from users who are loving Michaela Laue’s content

A young lady named Michaela Laue proved she’s got rhythm after taking to social media to share a video of herself doing a trending dance move.

A young lady posted a video of herself pulling some impressive amapiano dance moves. Image: @Michaela Laue/ TikTok

The amapiano dance moves seen in the clip are said to be inspired by South African musical artist and dancer Pabi Copper and also features her song Dropline. Michaela’s video has over 500 000 views on TikTok and her fellow followers are clearly enjoying her content.

Here are some users' reactions showing the young lady some love on her post:

Mdu Bhura Mthembu said:

“South Africa is embracing its own music.”

Chilombo reacted:

“The facial expressions are very important. That's how I knew you're South African.”

FOOTBALL Lover wrote:

“Please do it again, I was feeding my dinosaur.”

BhudaTingah replied:

“Washa!”

Charisjoseph said:

“Okay she can groove, we’re friends now.”

angieee reacted:

“Aahhh heres my fav.”

Lethu Dhlamini wrote:

“Yes wena girl.”

Mahlodi_Odii said:

“You're doing it just riiight.”

whyisthishapping1000 reacted:

“Yebooooooooooo yess.”

babyygirl.diimpho_

“Think I found my fav.”

Joat_13 wrote:

“I wish I decided which people get verified I love your dancing.”

Pabi Cooper wows Mzansi with slick dance moves in new viral video

Briefly News previously reported that Paballo Basetsana Mothapo (@cooper_pabi) showed us showed mad skill and moves in a video she posted on TikTok recently.

Publicly known as Pabi Copper, the talented lady is an MC, dancer and vocalist.

"She is best known for her features on the Major League DJz Balcony Mix. In August 2021, she released her first single, Isiphithiphithi, featuring Reece Madlisa, Busta 929, and Joocy," as reported by Celebs Now.

Mzansi loves themselves a good dance video, which is why it's no wonder her fun and catchy video has users intrigued and has received a lot of love. It currently has over 63 000 likes. In the clip, she is seen dancing with a friend.

