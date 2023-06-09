One man had a joke about what it is like to listen to amapiano, and his sense of humour was on point

The TikTok video of the guy had music lovers laughing after watching his hilarious skit on the app

The people who love the genre commented on the video with some funny advice about how to listen to it

A man wanted to get lots of attention after joking about amapiano. South Africans love music, and the genre is all the rave in the country.

A TikTok video of a man making jokes about amapiano had people amused. Image: @asherglean

Source: TikTok

Online users loved the video, and it got over 100 000 likes. The video was even funnier with the thousands of comments by people who discussed listening to dance-inducing music.

Man makes TikTok about the biggest challenge with amapiano

A TikTok creator, @asherglean, posted a video exaggerating how long it takes for some amapiano songs to get to the beat drop. In the video, he started looking young while dancing to the amapiano song. He kept moving to the same beat and put a filter to make himself look decades older.

Amapiano fans relate to funny video

People love to see dance videos, and this one had many thoroughly amused. Most people explained that listening to amapiano requires one to be willing to wait for the best part.

✨Ocean. Lu_ said:

"The beat needs to marinate then it's ready to cook."

Banya joked:

"When you have finished all the amapiano dances and the beat is still waiting to drop."

Ackeem commented:

"I skip it out sometimes."

Manny added:

"40 years just for intro."

Brown sugar

"No, for real I'm from South Africa and this is how I feel on some amapiano songs."

Vibey Mzansi teacher dances with pupils to 'Kunkra' amapiano hit in viral video

Briefly News previously reported that a teacher and two pupils set the timelines ablaze with their killer dance moves in a now-viral video.

The footage posted on TikTok shows the trio throwing their bags on the floor before breaking into a trendy dance routine. They are seen dancing in sync with the track Kunkra by Daliwonga and Myztro, demonstrating their undeniable talent.

There is just something about these new-age teachers and their special bond with their pupils that makes netizens all warm and fuzzy inside.

