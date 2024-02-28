A stunning lady's video of her exercising in the labour ward has left many people entertained on social media

The clip of the young stunner has gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

Netizens reacted to the mum-to-be's video as they rushed to her comments section with laughter, while others shared the same sentiment

Amidst the difficulties and strain that frequently come with labour and delivery, this young lady embraces her pregnancy journey in a fun way.

A pregnant lady exercising in the labour ward in a TikTok video. Image: @motsocyj2b6

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her exercise routine

The footage shows a young lady in the labour ward exercising. Behind her was another woman who was working out as well. The stunner walked up and down the labour ward and did a bit of some squat. The clip of the woman exercising amused many people online as it gathered over 225K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the woman's clip

The lady's video entertained many people as they went to her comments section to gush over her exercise routine while others shared their experiences of pregnancy.

Happinessandile said:

"Not the lady at the back preparing to fly."

Nonkululeko added:

"That walk towards the end of the video is giving "We are marching in the light of God"

Terah Seemise poked fun at her, saying:

"Me laughing at 36 weeks, knowing very well that my turn is coming very soon."

Ceehle Dlamini shared:

"I’m so grateful I didn’t go through this…Just had a runny stomach and vomiting kanti it was time."

MmaT wrote:

"I've been through this process three times. We don't learn."

Pregnant women dance in labour ward in viral TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that two mommies-to-be have embraced their pregnancy journey in a fun way. A TikTok video of two young women dancing in the labour ward has entertained many netizens.

The video shows the ladies dressed in their night dresses and dancing with great energy to an amapiano song. They demonstrate a rehearsed routine featuring fancy footwork and hip movements. They are seen dancing with great energy and enthusiasm, and their facial expressions convey happiness and excitement. Their actions suggest that they are embracing their pregnancies and looking forward to their children's arrival.

Source: Briefly News