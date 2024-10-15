A lucky Mzansi person is now a multi-millionaire after winning the PowerBall jackpot for the draw played on October 11th

National Lotto licence holders Ithuba congratulated the winner person on their X account, getting SA peeps to comment

Social media users could not help but wish for their turn, while others shared their doubts about winnings

A person living in Mzansi has just been added to the latest millionaires after winning the R43M PowerBall jackpot Image: Flashpop Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

One South African woke up on October 12th as one of the country's millionaires after playing the numbers that were drawn on Friday October 11th's PowerBall.

The fortunate individual is now 43 million richer after playing through the ABSA banking app, detailed local publication IOL.

The winning numbers were PowerBall: 03, 08, 13, 46, 48 ( PowerBall 11) and the PowerBall PLUS: 26, 29, 32, 41, 50 (PowerBall: 20) rolled over for the 20th time after no one got the numbers.

Ithuba congratulated the new millionare

On X, Ithuba shared a congratulatory message to the lucky millionare in a post that attracted attention from social media users, captioned:

"CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky #PowerBall jackpot WINNER who WON the life-changing jackpot of OVER R43 MILLION from the 11/10/24 draw. Players must be 18 years or older and play responsibly. ITHUBA is the proud operator of the National Lottery."

The Lottery continues to turn South Africans into millionaires just like it did to a man from Nomathamsanqa township in Addo, a small town a few kilometres away from Gqeberha. Ithuba shares that the individual played a quick pick with R50 out of a USave that is operated on a container, winning R8.5 million rands.

Mzansi peeps react to the R43M PowerBall jackpot winner news

The post shared on X by the SA's lottery operating company received comments from social media users who congratulated the winner and some who had doubt the millions that people are said to be winning:

User @Hiba said:

"God, why is it not me😭😭?"

User @Dineo commented:

"The lies nje... How come I have never met someone who has won 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😂😂

User @Quanda added:

"This will be me soon. A winner of the Powerball. Thank you, I'm grateful for the win."

User @EdwardMini commented:

"Such a blissful moment. May the winner enjoy his or her winnings in the best way possible."

Thuba announces a winner for the 100M Powerball

In another Briefly News article, Ithuba announced the lucky person who won R100M on the PowerBall draw which took place on the 13th of September.

The announcement caused astir on social media, as some Mzansi peeps who were keen to see the winner with their own eyes.

