A car-loving social media page shared a video of kasi gents seeing a Chevrolet Camaro, similar to those in movies passing by their main road

The guys cheered for the car as it passed, associating it with an American actor who drove a similar classic car in a popular blockbuster movie about cars

Social media users were amazed seeing the car, and some expressed their love and admiration for classic vintage cars

A video of township guys watching an old classic car passing in their township impressed SA peeps. Image: @nattrass Getty Images

A car-focused TikTok account showed off a vintage car worth millions as it cruised in their main street while he was chilling with other gents.

The page's TikTok video received a lot of love from social media users. After it was posted under the user handle @motor.sport.love, it reached 269K views, 16.5K likes, and almost 200 comments.

The classic car gets cheers from gents

As they see the car, the guys immediately say Vin Diesel has landed in South Africa in his left-hand-drive vehicle as the car moves.

Watch the cute video below:

Mzansi car lovers share their views about the video in the comment section

The video attracted comments from car enthusiasts who shared the male, model and year of the car. Some shared funny comments, naming other internationals and claiming they were driving the vehicle.

User @AlfredJuniour commented:

"1970 Camaro 😳😳🔥🔥🔥❤️my dream while people dream of m4 😅😅we dream old."

User @Sbu_Magubela noted:

"That car costs a million plus 😩😭."

User @leightshiamo added:

"My dream car. I love muscle cars."

User @mmkcars said:

"Ehh, taxi drivers would create a roadblock if Vin Diesel came to SA 😂."

User @Matimba pandeka joked:

"😋 Noo, that's John Wick in Soshanguve Pretoria."

User @Debzan Entertainment added

"South Africa will never spend a single day being boring."

Source: Briefly News