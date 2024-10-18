“Emergency Entrance”: Mzansi Jokes As Jane Furse Motorist Enters Car via Window
- A TikTok user shared a hilarious video of a motorist entering a Toyota Avanza through its window
- The man first checked if the coast was clear before stretching his leg and putting it through the window to enter the vehicle
- Many social media users in the viral post's comment section could not help but crack jokes
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
When people encounter difficult situations, they often devise inventive and sometimes unusual solutions to overcome the challenge.
Naturally, people online couldn't resist cracking a few jokes and sharing laughs when they witnessed a motorist squeezing through the window to enter a car.
To the window, to the car
TikTok user @mphomash88 uploaded a video on his TikTok account showing exactly how a man in Jane Furse, Limpopo, entered a Toyota Avanza without opening the door.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
After approaching the car, the motorist looked around before stretching his leg and putting it through the open window. Surprisingly, the man got inside with ease, a possible indication that he was used to the weird method.
The TikTokker wrote in his post:
"POV: A normal day in Jane Furse."
Watch the video below:
Internet laughs at man entering car
Several social media users headed to the comment section to express laughter at the motorist as he got into the car.
@the_prettiest28 laughed and said:
"Never let them know your next move."
@lesh.manchidi jokingly described the man's actions:
"Emergency entrance."
@sammieblvck_sa said to the online community:
"It's how he checks the coast first."
After watching the video, @missj0012 wrote with a laugh:
"I love how he fits perfectly."
A curious @parnell082 wondered:
"So, what happens when traffic officers stop him and ask him to get out of the car?"
Humoured and confused, @dorothy.matlhodi1 stated:
"I don't understand, even after watching 10 times."
@saoirseanarah joked in the comment section:
"If 'confuse the enemy' was a human being."
Man struggles to exit sports car
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who struggled to get out of his low-riding sports car.
Mzansi online users found the video funny and suggested he trade the whip for a more practical vehicle, like an SUV.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za