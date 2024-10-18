“Emergency Entrance”: Mzansi Jokes As Jane Furse Motorist Enters Car via Window

A TikTok user shared a hilarious video of a motorist entering a Toyota Avanza through its window

The man first checked if the coast was clear before stretching his leg and putting it through the window to enter the vehicle

Many social media users in the viral post's comment section could not help but crack jokes

A man entered a car through its window. Images: @mphomash88

Source: TikTok

When people encounter difficult situations, they often devise inventive and sometimes unusual solutions to overcome the challenge.

Naturally, people online couldn't resist cracking a few jokes and sharing laughs when they witnessed a motorist squeezing through the window to enter a car.

To the window, to the car

TikTok user @mphomash88 uploaded a video on his TikTok account showing exactly how a man in Jane Furse, Limpopo, entered a Toyota Avanza without opening the door.

After approaching the car, the motorist looked around before stretching his leg and putting it through the open window. Surprisingly, the man got inside with ease, a possible indication that he was used to the weird method.

The TikTokker wrote in his post:

"POV: A normal day in Jane Furse."

Watch the video below:

Internet laughs at man entering car

Several social media users headed to the comment section to express laughter at the motorist as he got into the car.

@the_prettiest28 laughed and said:

"Never let them know your next move."

@lesh.manchidi jokingly described the man's actions:

"Emergency entrance."

@sammieblvck_sa said to the online community:

"It's how he checks the coast first."

After watching the video, @missj0012 wrote with a laugh:

"I love how he fits perfectly."

A curious @parnell082 wondered:

"So, what happens when traffic officers stop him and ask him to get out of the car?"

Humoured and confused, @dorothy.matlhodi1 stated:

"I don't understand, even after watching 10 times."

@saoirseanarah joked in the comment section:

"If 'confuse the enemy' was a human being."

Man struggles to exit sports car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who struggled to get out of his low-riding sports car.

Mzansi online users found the video funny and suggested he trade the whip for a more practical vehicle, like an SUV.

