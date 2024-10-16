A young woman couldn't afford to buy a brand-new car and decided to buy herself an R18 000 motorbike

In the video, she rode her two-wheeled vehicle inside her property before driving the bike to her front gate

Many social media users loved her investment, while others suggested cars she could have bought for R18 000

A woman bought herself an R18 000 motorbike. Images: @kea_marliin

Vehicles, big or small, make life's journey easier and get us where we need to be. In one case, a woman chose to invest in a motorbike, which received a mixed response from online users.

Motorbikes over cars

A young woman named Keatlegile, who uses the handle @keawadibike on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform telling people she threw out the option of buying herself a car and opted for a motorbike.

The biker wrote in her video:

"It's not like R18k will buy a car."

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to woman buying R18k bike

Hundreds of people who saw the video on their For You Pages headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman hopping onto a bike instead of buying herself a car.

@mandymhlongo46 told app users:

"This is the mode of transport I've always wanted. I don’t really like cars."

@19abby07 said to the woman:

"As long as you have wheels, darling, you move."

After @there_im_1 suggested the woman buy a City Golf or Tazz, she responded:

"I’m never buying a second-hand car that was used a billion times, sorry. I'd rather get myself a brand-new bike. Bye."

@tintincancan72 shared their opinion:

"Owning a motorcycle or scooter is cheaper than using taxis. Black women have realised this. The taxi industry is in trouble."

@afterlife_advice wrote in the comment section:

"R18k will not only buy a car, but it will fill its tank, too."

@zo_love_lani said to the online community:

"We need to normalise motorcycle culture in SA."

