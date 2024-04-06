A TikTok video went viral as it showed a group of women with an interesting adrenalin-pumping hobby

In the video, the women were all posing next to superbikes, eager to show off their impressive transport

Online users were fascinated by the group of women who looked like they were ready to paint the town red

A TikTok video shows a group of women having a thrilling time together in Pretoria. The women seemed keen to have fun on the road.

A TikTok video shows Pretoria women on superbikes gathered and posing on their impressive motorcycles. Image: @paddylabelle

The video of the thrill-seeking women went viral. Many were fascinated by the video of the biker ladies.

Pretoria biker women show off on road

In a TikTok video by @paddylabelle, a group of stunners revved their superbikes. The women were gathered by a roadside, ready to go.

The ladies looked amazing as they posed next to their mean machines. Watch the video below:

SA applauds biker women

Online users were fascinated by the women who ride bikes. Netizens commented raving about how cool they all looked.

mark kapot said:

"You don't need a license to ride a bike. You need keys. Great stuff ladies."

Keitumetse Masilela wrote:

"There was this hun wearing a white All Star yoh sesi khopela number ya gao."

malambule 098 gushed:

"It is so charming when I see ladies on bikes."

Matilda Manguru was impressed:

"I honestly belong there with you, I'm coming. The bike will follow. I love everything about lady bikers."

FaithieFay joked:

"I could never ride a bike I would die cos ke rata di show off.

C. it. all applauded:

"Charming beyond words, ride on ladies."

Man aims to become biker, wife slams his dreams

Briefly News previously reported that people were entertained by a YouTube couple who were having a hilarious disagreement. The husband and wife were at loggerheads over the man who wanted to become a biker.

Online users took sides, some agreeing with the husband while others supporting the wife. People shared their views as they decided which one was right.

YouTuber husband and wife, The Nkaones, shared a video of themselves discussing how the man always wanted to become a biker. In the video, the wife disagrees and says it is something for younger people.

