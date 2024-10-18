“Live Your Paris Dream”: Woman Travels on Bicycle From Johannesburg to Pretoria

A bicycle-hiring company shared a video of a woman who rode a bicycle from Johannesburg to Pretoria

The woman wore a stunning yellow dress, while the blue bicycle had yellow sunflowers in a basket

Social media users in the post's comment section showed an interest in the woman on the bicycle

A woman rode a bicycle from Johannesburg to Pretoria. Images: @salient_cycles

Sometimes, people find that travelling by bicycle offers a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly, and even quicker option than relying on a motor vehicle, especially in busy urban areas.

A woman recently mentioned that she rode all the way from one Gauteng city to another.

No problem repeating the cycle

The company Salient Cycles, based in Hatfield, Pretoria, uploaded a video on its TikTok account (@salient_cycles) showing a young woman in a beautiful yellow dress riding a bike that had sunflowers to match.

A note in the post read:

"POV: You rode all the way from Johannesburg to Pretoria for Salient Cycles."

The local business that hires bicycles at reasonable costs said in the caption:

"Come and live your Paris dream."

Watch the video below:

Internet users take an interest in bicycle ride

A handful of social media users headed to the comment section after seeing the woman ride her bicycle on their For You Pages.

After seeing the woman in the yellow dress having fun on the bicycle, @miabae0 wrote:

"She's so good."

@tumimsibi09 filled her comment with laughter and confessed to app users:

"I want to come, but the problem is that I'm not sure if I can still ride."

Showing support, Salient Cycles replied:

"We legit think you still can."

@tshenolo04, who rode the company's bicycles before, shared:

"I'm definitely coming back again. This was fun."

@cloudy_.rainll only had one word to describe the video they saw:

"Beautiful."

A saddened @rowliemartha asked:

"Do you have bigger bicycles?"

Woman buys R18k bike after she couldn't afford car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who couldn't afford a brand-new car and opted for an R18 000 motorbike.

In the video, the biker drives her two-wheeled vehicle inside her property before heading to the front gate. Many social media users love her investment, while others suggest cars she could have bought for R18 000.

