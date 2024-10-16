A KwaZulu-Natal gentleman hilariously shared a fake R100 note he received from a Pakistan shop

The money was for production use only, however, it was hard to tell because it looked too good

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A KwaZulu-Natal man was hilarious given prop money by a shop owner. Images: @RapidEye, @The Times

A KwaZulu-Natal man was not happy after a Spaza shop owner gave him a fake R100.

In the TikTok video uploaded by Luyanda Molefe (@luyanda_rags), the man captured the fake money that he said he received from a Pakistan shop. The R100 was hilariously written "For moves only" on the top right.

Presumably, someone got hold of the fake note and used it at the Spaza shop to buy. The shop owner also gave it back to a customer, lol. The TikTok user was not happy at all.

Man mad after shop owner gives him fake cash

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 760k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Simphiwe_simz98 wondered:

"Why does this kind of money exist in the first place ?"

@obsyden said:

"Not me thinking that it means you can only spend it at the cinema 😭😭😭😭."

@D🇿🇦 joked:

"South Africa is a movie, that money will work."

@ρєη σƒ ιηѕριяαтιση was in disbelief:

"But prop money isnt allowed to be this good... This is real money, they added that cinema stamp."

@user7074653835047 expressed:

"Lol some crew member will have to answer for that."

@Karoo Poison wrote:

"Now we know what all those forex traders been flashing!!!"

@Klutch Thebe commented:

"The last time I saw a note signed by Gill Marcus I was in primary.😳😳"

@☠️☠️danger☠️☠️ said:

"I need this money for my music video."

Funny daughter pulls hilarious cash prank on dad

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pulled a money prank on her dad.

A Mzansi woman pulled a hilarious prank on her father, making him believe she had stumbled across bags of money. Harris (@harris_186) posted a TikTok video showing her a WhatsApp chat between her and her father after sending him a photo of two plastic bags with wads of cash inside each of them.

