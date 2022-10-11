Katlego Maboe was announced as the host for another show after his epic return to SABC 3's Expresso

The TV presenter has had tongues wagging as since he successfully beat allegations of cheating and assault

Katlego Maboe will return as the host of the show Tropika Island of Treasure after taking a hiatus amid the drama

Katlego Maboe continues to rise from the ashes after falling victim to a career-destroying scandal. His fans will be able to see more of him as he will be on the Tropika Island of Treasure for its next season.

Katlego Maboe is a shining star as he's getting his career back on track with a second hosting opportunity with 'Tropika Island Of Treasure'. Image: Instagram/@katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Kat will be rubbing shoulders with celebrities as they will have the game show in Seychelles. The charismatic presenter is looking for better viewership ratings after reports that the numbers were dwindling for Expresso.

Katlego Maboe to make another TV comeback

Katlego will make another TV return, this time on Tropika Island Of Treasure. The TV host will present the celebrity game show experience.

Kat has yet another reason to celebrate after his ex nearly cost him his entire career. The star received a lot of attention pon his return, but there have been reports that Expresso's viewership numbers are not doing too well.

Kat is scheduled to be on screens on October 15 for the Tropika Island of Treasure. Fans celebrated his return by using #KatIsBack on Twitter again.

@Merlinforbes2 commented:

"My brother you are an the definition how you can't keep a good man down.... In my Denzel Washington voice My MAN."

@hope_moteane commented:

"Whaaaaaaaat? Azishe #Tropika #KatIsBack."

@Nandi_Sikiti commented:

"Wow the show keeps getting better, Can't wait to see Kat on the Tropika Island again #KatIsBack #Tropika"

@thabiso_jtee commented:

"See, this is what I like."

@Cherrylipz99 commented:

"Omg I’m so happy for him! He really is a good host and we surely missed him! #KatIsBack"

@RichmanMthembu

"What a plot twist this is going to be interesting to watch #KatIsBack on #Tropika Island."

Katlego Maboe's 'Nervous' cover dragged, star fires back at peeps comparing

Briefly News previously reported that Katlego Maboe hit back at a troll who reacted after he posted his TikTok Nervous challenge.

The Expresso host took to Twitter and shared a video of himself singing the verse he wrote live on the SABC 3 show, which attracted many peeps.

Most were delighted and commented on their feedback, but a few disliked it and let him know.

