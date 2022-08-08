Katlego Maboe is back on South African television with a storm, and Mzansi could not be happier

Morning TV presenter Katlego Maboe was trending across social media because of his return to SABC 3's Expresso after a dramatic exit

South Africans have shown Katlego Maboe massive waves of support for his return as part of the Expresso morning show

Katlego Maboe's career is back on track with the Expresso morning show. South African presenter Katleg Maboe was ecstatic to be back and took the time to thank fans

Katlego Maboe is thankful to South Africans who have shown him support as they made the presenter trend with a welcome back hashtag. Image:/ instagram/@katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

Katlego Maboe's entire life spiralled in 2020 when he was embroiled in a cheating scandal. Years later, Katlego Maboe got reinstated to the SABC 3 Expresso show after losing his job over the public scandal with his wife.

Katlego Maboe thankful for warm welcome back on TV

Fans were sharing sweet words that they were happy that he's back on screen with a Twitter hashtag, #KatisBack. took some time to thank everyone who showed him love during a difficult time. He wrote in a Twitter post:

"Words fail to encapsulate this moment and it’s significance, not just for me, but for my family and all who have poured into my cup - you have filled me to the brim and kea tsholloga!"

Katlego Maboe's return is welcome by South Africans after the presenter got emotional. On the morning of his return, the hashtag #KatisBack was trending as Mzansi showed some love to Katlego.

@Tshegof85950880 commented:

"What a good way to start a week having you back on our screen♡"

@MmananeThobs commented:

I missed that smile ❤️❤️welcome back, Kat.

@TebogoPhakedi commented:

"Oh Lord, perfectly phrased. Welcome back Kat. We're happy #KatIsBack ❤️"

@Sir_Moshe commented:

"Brother, welcome back!"

