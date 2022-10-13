AKA got a bit vulnerable on social media when he tweeted about currently enjoying his life to the fullest

The rapper came back on the music scene with his latest single, Lemons (Lemonade) , and reflected on how he feels about doing what he loves

Netizens who stan AKA shared sweet messages expressing how ecstatic they are about their fave being back in the spotlight with his music

Supa Mega reflected on how grateful he is to live life on his terms. AKA came back after a rough time when his fiance Anele “Nellie” Tembe, passed away.

AKA opened up about how he feels and said that he's glad to be thriving and doing his passion. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Supa Mega's realisation comes after his return to music with a single featuring Nasty C. The Me and You hitmaker used social media to express how great he feels about life.

AKA shares moving message

AKA took to Twitter to express his gratitude for living his dream healthy and alive. He wrote:

Hey, for what it’s worth I’m just happy to be alive, busy and doing what I love again. Everything else right now is just a bonus.

Fans of AKA were happy to see that their favourite rapper is getting back to normal by working. Many commented that it was good to have him back and create music, especially after his song Lemons (Lemonade).

@Lebohang___N commented:

"We thank you for staying alive for the love of music."

@_zinator commented:

"Ncaaw how modest."

@ongeziwe_otto commented:

"Happy you are back King!"

@TheeBoo_LewLew commented:

"We're happy for you Supa Mega"

@sindi20191 commented:

"I wanna thank you for the music. Always remember Megacy loves you, we are more than fans , we stan you."

AKA celebrates hit song 'Lemons (Lemonade)' peaking at number 1 on SA radio

Briefly News previously reported that AKA is currently processing many emotions after the success of his hit song Lemons (Lemonade) on South African radio waves.

Mega posted a screenshot of the radio chart list on Twitter. The snap shows his competitors, K.O and Burna Boy, at lower positions.

K.O's Sete is just below Mega's latest banger, while Burna Boy's Last Last ranked even lower.

