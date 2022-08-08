Katlego Maboe has officially returned to Expresso after being left out in the cold for a minute and the hashtag #KatIsBack is trending on the timeline

The TV host's viewers shared that they are happy that their fave is back on TV after his cheating scandal that nearly ruined his career

While some of his fans praised him for being a good in front of the camera, his co-hosts also gave him a warm welcome

Katlego Maboe is officially back on Expresso. Monday, 8 August was the star's first day back at work since his much-publicised cheating scandal.

Katlego Maboe has officially returned to ‘Expresso’. Image: @katlegomaboe

The hashtag #KatIsBack is trending on social media. The viewers of the show expressed joy and happiness when they watched their fave hosting the show for the first time in months.

Some of the media personality's fans took to Twitter and revealed that it's also their first time watching the show as they stopped watching it when he left. Others praised Katlego Maboe for being good in front of the camera.

@Blackdi57492567 wrote:

"Watching Expresso Show for the first time since Katlego was gone. What a lovely show, he's still good in his work. Welcome back Kat."

@BridgetteLeboho said:

"Man, it's so beautiful to see Katlego back in studio. I pray that every other opportunity opens up for him from now on."

@DeeRicheartz commented:

"A viewer is back. Congratulations @KatlegoMaboe I'm back to watching the show again."

@OleTladi wrote:

"The story of @KatlegoMaboe shows that us that we should not give up, but remain strong and believe. What God has ordained for your life NOTHING can take it away. He lives to testify of this."

His co-hosts also gave their colleague a warm welcome. @Paseka_Tshani1 commented:

"Graeme is the one who is going to make me cry. The joy and the love he has for our boy Kat.. it's really authentic and real."

Katlego Maboe thanks Mzansi for showing him love after returning to Expresso

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe took to his timeline to express gratitude to the people who supported him in his darkest hour.

The media personality is back on TV doing what he does best after going through a lot following his cheating scandal. He lost his sponsorship deals and even lost his hosting gig on Expresso.

Now that he's back on the show, Katlego Maboe took to Twitter to share happy selfies of himself and to thank his followers for having his back when many thought he was down and out.

