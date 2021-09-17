Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji has opened up about almost losing her hubby recently

The stunner shared that her boo was in hospital fighting for his life but thanked the Almighty he has now recovered

The media personality used to play the character of Simphiwe during the early days of Generations: The Legacy

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Asanda Foji has taken to social media to share that she nearly lost her hubby. The stunner said her man spent some time in hospital fighting for his life.

The stunner used to portray the character of Simphiwe in the soapie when it first changed its name from Generations to Generations: The Legacy. She was was of the new cast members on the show after it fired its original cast members.

Asanda did not share what landed her boo in hospital. When a curious fan took to her timeline to ask if her man was suffering from Covid-19 complications, she only said:

"Long story."

In her lengthy Instagram post, Asanda shared how grateful she is that her man was given a second chance to come back to her.

"I’m so so so so blessed beyond imagination that I can still touch, hold and kiss you myeni wam (my husband) because I would have died with you had you left us!" she said, according to TshisaLIVE.

Check out the rest of her post below:

Her friends and fans took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her heartfelt post. Check out some of their comments below:

Thandym Matlaila said:

"Oh my babe, appreciate him more babe and tell him that more."

munya_benson_ wrote:

"Wooow, keep it up and give thanks to the Almighty."

afroroxworldwide commented:

"Welcome back, more life more blessings Mthembu."

misstee_dj added:

"I love this for you my babe... God is great."

Skeem Saam star Cornet Mamabolo injures his arm, has to take leave from the set

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actor Cornet Mamabolo has hurt his arm. One of the star's arms is wrapped in a plaster cast and and an arm sling. Cornet, who plays the role of Tbose in the popular SABC 1 telenovela, has seemingly taken a break from filming following the unfortunate incident.

The star took to Instagram and posted a snap of himself showing his left hand with the plaster cast. According to ZAlebs, he captioned his post:

"Home nursing the arm. Big moves underway..."

The star did not share how his hand got injured. Some suspected that he fell while cycling. He usually posts snaps of himself riding his bicycle.

