One Engen petrol attendant tried to explain the chaos that was around him, and he only left people confused

One Twitter video went viral as people tried to make sense of what a petrol attendant was trying to say about the wreckage that was evident at his workplace

People in the comments speculated about what the man was saying, and many concluded that the man was speaking in slang.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People were confused by a video showing a severely damaged Engen. People were confused by the video as the petrol attendant was not making much sense.

A petrol attendant left South Africans confused after trying to explain why his work face was a shambles. Images: Twitter/ @Ke_Arturo

Source: UGC

Online users could not help but come up with wild scenarios for why the petrol station was ruined. Many people begin to guess what the man is saying.

Petrol attendant tries to explain wreckage at Engen garage

Many people are curious about a video of a petrol attendant with a mess behind him. The video shared by @Ke_Arturo shows how the guy was standing at an Engen where most of the property was destroyed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video, A man asked the contractor never happened in response to saying that there was an explosion.

South Africans puzzled by petrol attendant

Mzansi loves a good mystery, and most people couldn't make sense of what the employee was saying. Many had guesses but a few letters and settled that he was talking about an explosion, but he was using slang.

@OfficialVeli commented:

"I was lost but now I understand what he is saying."

@Mpila89 commented:

"Avoid direct translations from English to IsiZulu."

@mufasa2030 commented:

"He is saying they were bombed."

@mabhekebeke commented:

"There was a robbery or looting man."

@TheGreatMalik_ commented"

"Lol. This man needs to be serious about talking cause what he’s saying and what he means are two completely different things."

Cute video of little girl helping petrol attendant shake taxi has Mzansi broken

Briefly News previously reported that Petrol attendants are a vibe in South Africa. Seeing a little girl help one shake a taxi to get max fuel into it had citizens busting.

Mzansi is a unique place where petrol attendants see you in worse states than your closest friends and they share a dance with you after the groove while you shovel a pie from the convenience store.

This is definitely one for the books. Only in Mzansi, and people couldn’t help but love every moment of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News