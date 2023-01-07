President Cyril Ramaphosa said that almost half of the country's population is reliant on state welfare

Ramaphosa added that the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant was introduced to assist unemployed people and is costing the government billions of rands

South African citizens reacted to the staggering 29 million figure on social media and many were shocked

South Africans waiting in line to get their grant payments.

PRETORIA - South Africa introduced the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant during the COVID-19 pandemic and the number of citizens who receive welfare increased to 29 million.

That is almost half of the country's population who are completely dependent on grants from the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA).

There are 18 million citizens receiving the standard state welfare which includes child support, disability and old age grants. 11 million citizens are receiving the SRD grant, reported TimesLIVE.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the community of Botshabelo in Mangaung on Friday and said the government was paying out billions in SRD grants.

Ramaphosa elaborated that South Africa was the only country in Africa that supports almost half of the population with grants.

"Here in South Africa, there are 60 million people and 29 million are getting money from the state every month. There is no other country in Africa that takes of its people like we do here in South Africa."

SA citizens' comments are below:

Gcobani Mxhego said:

"And that's something these clown of leaders are proud of, a dependent society to source out votes instead of creating jobs for people to work."

Peter Rosema mentioned:

"The question which should be answered is how many of the claimants are real."

Fowzia Wilson wrote:

"SA has become a welfare state because of the ANC."

Mxolisi Kheswa commented:

"And those R350s are headed to SAB, well done new dawn."

Sihle Makhathini added:

"That was the main goal, it's easier to control the masses when they are dependent on you."

