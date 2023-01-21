The North West police have arrested a top member of the African National Congress (ANC) for the alleged murder of his wife

The Member of Parliament (MP) will appear in court for the gruesome killing that happened two months ago

SA citizens discussed the arrest on social media and some people expressed their distrust of politicians

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

ANC MP arrested on the suspicion of murdering his wife, SA reacts. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

NORTH WEST - An African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) will appear at a North West Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering his 31-year-old wife.

The deceased was stabbed to death and the incident happened last year in November at their marital home in Kanana township, reported TimesLIVE.

The politician's name has not been revealed yet and will become public when he appears before the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

According to EWN the spokesperson of the police, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, confirmed that the ANC MP was arrested on Friday morning.

"North West police have arrested a 34-year-old man in Klerksdorp for the alleged murder of his 31-year-old wife. The incident happened on November 27 2022 at the home of the suspect in Kanana township."

SA citizens' comments on the ANC MP's arrest

Mokone Komane said:

"He will claim it is a politically motivated case."

Ismail Ahmed posted:

"The ANC criminal enterprise. It's just becoming more apparent by the day."

Favour Fola said:

"Maybe she knew about his corrupt activities, and she threatened to report him."

Saidie Jaftha asked:

"Is this the kind of men we have in our presidency? GBV means absolutely nothing to him at all, because they get away with everything in this current government! Disgraceful!"

Sipho Mdlalose posted:

"Crime is a crime, it doesn't matter which political affiliation one belongs to."

ANC MPs demand that every Eskom Power station manager account for all breakdowns which lead to loadshedding

Briefly News reported that The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament has demanded that every power station manager at Eskom must account for the breakdowns and poor management that have resulted in the loadshedding crisis.

ANC MPs allegedly participated in a virtual meeting on Monday night 16 January. In attendance were Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and the Eskom board who were berated with questions about the energy crisis

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News