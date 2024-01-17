Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams recently celebrated her son starting Primary School

The star shared multiple pictures of her son, who just started grade 1 at school

Many netizens flooded her comment section with sweet and heartfelt messages

Nonku Williams celebrated her son's going back to school. Image: @nonku_williams

Reality TV star Nonku Williams seems to be making headlines quite often. Not so long ago, she shared some snaps of her children in their school uniforms, and she recently revealed her beauty secret.

Nonku celebrates her son starting Grade One

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams found herself trending on social media once again after Mzansi trolled her for editing her photos online.

The TV personality recently shared some cute pictures of herself with her two sons wearing their school uniforms, and the youngest one was celebrated as he was going to start school as a grade One learner in Primary School. Williams posted them on her Instagram account and captioned them:

"My little champ is in grade 1. Raising boys to men."

See the post below:

SA compliments Nonku's parenting

See some of the comments below:

mrs.jojo.robinson said:

"Aaaah my big boys.. tell them aunty jo is so proud."

ma_mbeje wrote:

"Awuuuuuuu webantu babahle abafana. May God cover them kukhokonke okubi in Jesus Name."

futhi7777_ complimented:

"You have got beautiful kids Nonku."

bella_masumpa1 wrote:

"The little man looks like momy."

marciasoares7228 responded:

"They are so handsome all the best to the boys God bless."

the_carebear9415 replied:

"Awwwwwwww!!!!!what a handsome little prince."

nonhlanhla6537 mentioned:

"Aze amahle ama boyz. All the best for them."

Nonku Williams chills with Tumelo Ramaphosa

Reality television star and influencer Nonku Williams is the queen she thinks she is. The star was spotted rubbing shoulders with former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane Zuma, and now hanging out with another one of the president's sons.

A video shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his social media page shows the star having a cosy dinner with Tumelo Ramaphosa.

Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson endorse Duduzane Zuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson have announced that they are supporting Duduzane Zuma in the 2024 Presidential elections.

South Africans will be heading to the polls next year to choose their leader. Many celebrities choose to shy away from politics and political matters because they fear that it might affect their brands.

